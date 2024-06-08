Wicked Queen J and Tommy Gunnar unite to celebrate Ghana-Denmark heritage with 'Gold Coast'

Music of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Ghanaian-born but Denmark based musician, Wicked Queen J and Tommy Gunnar, a Danish artiste, are set to release a new single dubbed "Gold Coast".



The song celebrates the historical bond between Ghana and Denmark, which dates back as far as 1660, blends Afrobeats, highlife, and Scandinavian folk music styles.



The lyrics highlight the shared values and strengths of



the two nations and the treasures they hold dear.



The artistes aim to showcase the power of music to bridge cultures and transcend borders.



"Gold Coast" is set to be released soon and promises to be a masterpiece that will reinvigorate the Ghana-Denmark connection.