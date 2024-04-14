Wicked Queen J criticizes Stonebwoy's international status and conduct

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Denmark-based Ghanaian artist and ex wife of Natty Lee, Wicked Queen J, recently took to social media to criticize fellow artist Stonebwoy, branding him as "the most hypocritical, selfish, snitched, corrupt, and ungrateful artist of all times." In her scathing remarks, she accused Stonebwoy of attempting to project an international image without achieving substantial success outside Ghana.



Wicked Queen J mocked Stonebwoy's efforts to prove himself on the global stage, claiming he falls short despite his international travels and aspirations for Grammy recognition. She ridiculed his interactions with foreign artists and legends, suggesting he has not garnered genuine recognition beyond his homeland.



The artist accused Stonebwoy of battling with his own ambitions, contrasting him unfavorably with Shatta Wale, who she claimed is less concerned with proving himself internationally. She advised Stonebwoy to temper his ambitions and avoid appearing desperate, cautioning him to prioritize his health.



According to Wicked Queen J, Stonebwoy's claims of significant deals and international success are exaggerated, characterizing them as "wicked settings and lies." She alleged that Stonebwoy deceives fans who are unfamiliar with the international music industry, contrasting his image with her own experiences living abroad.



Wicked Queen J targeted Stonebwoy's past behavior towards upcoming artists, accusing him of cursing them only to collaborate with them later. She criticized his associations with emerging artists like Black Sherif, implying he takes credit for their success after previously disparaging them.



She admonished Stonebwoy to be truthful about his international standing, asserting that his claims of global success are hollow. She promised a challenge from emerging artists who feel slighted by his past actions, vowing to hold him accountable for his conduct.