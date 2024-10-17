Wireless Multi-Device Controllers

LifeStyle of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: Trend Hunter

Anbernic is venturing into the wireless controller market with the RG P01. This latest offering is designed with advanced features, such as Hall effect triggers and joysticks, which the company claims will significantly minimize drift.



The RG P01 adopts an Xbox-style layout for its Y, B, A, and X buttons, but it offers the flexibility of switching to a Nintendo-style configuration via software. Overall, the controller is designed for broad compatibility, working seamlessly with various platforms, including PCs, the Nintendo Switch, Steam devices, iOS, and Android. Its wireless connectivity is powered by Bluetooth 5.3, which ensures faster pairing and improved energy efficiency.