Movies of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: Apnews

"Deadpool & Wolverine" has become the highest-grossing R-rated film ever, surpassing "The Passion of the Christ" with $395.6 million domestically and $824.1 million worldwide.



The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has dominated the box office.



Meanwhile, M. Night Shyamalan's "Trap" and "Harold and the Purple Crayon" performed poorly.