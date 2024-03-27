Wiyaala attributes absence from music scene to lack of event bookings

Music of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Wiyaala has shed light on her absence from the music scene, attributing it to a dearth of event bookings.



Speaking in an interview with 3FM, she highlighted the challenge of not being regularly booked by event organizers, which has affected her visibility in the country's music scene.



Despite her continuous commitment to music, Wiyaala emphasized that she has never taken a break from her passion, debunking misconceptions held by some members of the public.



Wiyaala further elaborated on the impact of her residency outside Accra, stating that it poses difficulties in being called to perform at events. She expressed her belief that this geographical limitation has played a significant role in hindering her career progression.



Additionally, she emphasized the importance of her social media presence in keeping fans informed about her activities, emphasizing that her online platforms serve as crucial channels for staying connected with her audience.



Asserting her unwavering dedication to music, Wiyaala emphasized that it is her life and primary source of livelihood. She clarified that in the absence of event bookings, she channels her energy into other creative pursuits such as sewing clothes, writing songs, or teaching children.



Despite the challenges she faces, Wiyaala remains steadfast in her commitment to her craft and continues to strive for opportunities to showcase her talent.