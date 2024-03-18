Wizkid insist on not being an afrobeats artiste

Music of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Wizkid in a recent social media post clarified his stance, emphasizing that he rejects the categorization of his music as afrobeats.



He expressed frustration with the classification, stating that it undermines the diversity of his artistic output.



Wizkid highlighted his extensive career, emphasizing that he has explored various musical styles beyond afrobeats.



He argued against the concept of afrobeats as a genre, calling it a "stupid classification" that oversimplifies the rich tapestry of African music.



According to Wizkid, the term afrobeats was coined by certain individuals to pigeonhole African artists into a single genre, disregarding the nuances and complexities of their work.



He emphasized the need to recognize the individuality and diversity within African music.