Music of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian artist Wizkid has teased a new song, "Piece of My Heart," featuring Brent Faiyaz on Instagram, but has not confirmed the release date.



Wizkid, a Grammy winner, is also preparing his album *Morayo*, which he insists will not be an Afrobeats project.



The album's release date is still unannounced.