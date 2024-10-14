You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 14Article 1993688

Entertainment of Monday, 14 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Wodemaya, Anthony B, others root for reggae grammy for Blakk Rasta

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Wodemaya, Blakk Rasta and Anthony B Wodemaya, Blakk Rasta and Anthony B

Africa's biggest YouTuber, Wodemaya has sent congratulatory messages to Blakk Rasta urging him on to bring the first ever Reggae Grammy album to Africa.

Wodemaya who tours Africa telling the positive stories of the continent himself loves Blakk Rasta's Kuchoko innovation which involves blending traditional African instruments and sounds with Reggae music. The Kuchoko itself is onomatopoeia for the unique

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment