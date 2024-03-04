Woman expresses conflicting emotions on Facebook over passing of Ghanaian Pastor

LifeStyle of Monday, 4 March 2024

The recent passing of Apostle Ben York has prompted a woman named Akosua Kanewu Vawulence to share her conflicting emotions on Facebook.



While acknowledging the sadness surrounding the news, she also expressed a sense of relief over the demise of the Ghanaian pastor, citing alleged harm he caused her family.



In her social media post, Akosua recounted witnessing encounters between Apostle Ben York and her father, which she claims led to turmoil within her family. She highlighted the distress caused by false accusations of witchcraft leveled against her mother, allegedly perpetuated by the late pastor.



Despite the sadness evoked by memories of these events, Akosua expressed a measure of happiness in the belief that a figure she labeled as a false prophet is no longer able to cause harm.



The Facebook post has ignited discussion online, shedding light on the complexities of relationships with religious figures and the impact of their actions on individuals and families.



Akosua Kanewu Vawulence wrote:



“A brother Moor Grace tagged me in a post and I saw this man dead! Today doubles as a a sad day and a happy day.



I’m sad because it reminded me of all the encounters with my dad , which I witnessed and I’m happy because a false prophet is out of the game! He destroyed my dad’s life and I’ll never forgive him for that.



This man is the reason my mum was called a witch by my dad and it was all over Nkawkaw township. He uprooted bones in our house and blamed my mum for it. That was how he break our family up and my mum had to deal with the stigmatization!



Nobody should preach to me about forgiveness cos I already know about it but I’m so happy about his death. He should rest in pieces ????????????????“



