Source: BBC

Woman switches to Miss Universe Nigeria after Miss South Africa row

Chidimma Adetshina, who withdrew from Miss South Africa due to nationality disputes, has accepted an invitation to compete in Miss Universe Nigeria.

Despite being a South African citizen, Adetshina faced xenophobic backlash due to her Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, leading to an investigation by South Africa's Home Affairs.

The Miss Universe Nigeria organization welcomed her, offering her a chance to represent her father's country on the international stage.

The winner of Miss Universe Nigeria will advance to the Miss Universe competition, where Adetshina may compete against Miss South Africa winner Mia le Roux.

