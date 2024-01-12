Womba: The new African anthem by Maxzy and BStephen

Music of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a world that often grapples with division and discord, there emerges a powerful melody that seeks to bridge the gaps, celebrating the strength found in unity.



Introducing ‘womba’, a much anticipated single by the fast rising Ghanaian artiste Maxzy in collaboration with BStephen honours the unbreakable ties that unite the various countries and cultures of the African continent.



Womba which is spoken mostly in Accra-Ghana is a Ga word which mean “we are coming”, projects Africa globally with sports taking center stage.



This song preaches peace, unity and harmony among the region to be able to achieve the greater goal.



An Afrobeats with a blend of Amapiano, womba echoes the need of the continent to be united and rise for freedom.



Maxzy and BStephen are high school mates from the Christ the king catholic senior school in Obuasi. The two started their music journey right from high school where they started writing and performing their song during the entertainment period.



They continue to produce good music for their fans.

Womba is out now and available on all streaming platforms.



