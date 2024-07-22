Women’s Health Beauty Hair Care Alopecia vs hair loss: What is the difference?

LifeStyle of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: healthshots.com

Alopecia and hair loss are often used interchangeably, but they refer to different conditions. Alopecia is a medical term encompassing various types of hair loss, such as autoimmune disorders like alopecia areata and permanent hair follicle damage seen in scarring alopecia. Conversely, hair loss is a broader term indicating reduced hair volume or density due to factors like genetics, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, stress, or medical treatments. Understanding the differences between alopecia and general hair loss is essential for proper diagnosis and treatment.



