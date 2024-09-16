You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 16Article 1982030

LifeStyle of Monday, 16 September 2024

    

Source: allure.vanguardngr.com

Women should go out with girlfriends twice a week for better health -Research

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

ajokesilva ajokesilva

Science suggests women should go out with friends twice weekly for optimal health. Research by Dr. Robin Dunbar and others shows that frequent socializing with close friends boosts overall well-being, including faster illness recovery, a stronger immune system, and reduced anxiety. For women, maintaining these friendships is particularly beneficial due to the role of oxytocin, which enhances emotional bonding and stress relief. Friendships help balance hormones, reduce stress, and improve happiness. Dr. Alisa Ruby Bash advises prioritizing social activities to nurture these vital connections and support long-term health.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment