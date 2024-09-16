Women should go out with girlfriends twice a week for better health -Research

LifeStyle of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: allure.vanguardngr.com

Science suggests women should go out with friends twice weekly for optimal health. Research by Dr. Robin Dunbar and others shows that frequent socializing with close friends boosts overall well-being, including faster illness recovery, a stronger immune system, and reduced anxiety. For women, maintaining these friendships is particularly beneficial due to the role of oxytocin, which enhances emotional bonding and stress relief. Friendships help balance hormones, reduce stress, and improve happiness. Dr. Alisa Ruby Bash advises prioritizing social activities to nurture these vital connections and support long-term health.



