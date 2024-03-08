Women will have everything for free if I become president - Ayra Starr

Entertainment of Friday, 8 March 2024

Ayra Starr has sparked discussions online after unveiling her bold aspirations for women.



In a recent interview, the Mavin star revealed her vision to alleviate the burdens faced by women if she were to assume the presidency, even for a day.



However, her proclamation received mixed reactions, particularly from male fans who criticized her stance. Ayra Starr's proposal to enhance the quality of life for women through presidential power incited a vigorous debate among genders.



The songstress, known for her staunch advocacy of feminism, openly disclosed her intentions to champion the cause of women during her hypothetical presidential tenure.



During the interview, she also mentioned the honor of having her song 'Rush' featured in former US President Obama's playlist, further underscoring her growing influence.



Ayra Starr boldly declared her commitment to ensuring that women would not bear any financial burdens under her presidential stewardship, reaffirming her dedication to gender equality and empowerment.