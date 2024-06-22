Workers sue Disney after moving for cancelled project

Movies of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: BBC

Disney is facing a lawsuit from employees who relocated to Florida for a now-cancelled project, alleging the company misled them.



Around 2,000 staff were asked to move or resign for a new $1 billion campus, only for Disney to backtrack under new leadership.



Employees incurred significant costs selling and buying homes, citing Disney's assurances as decisive.



The lawsuit claims Disney's actions caused financial harm and job insecurity, exacerbated by a volatile housing market.



The case highlights corporate volatility amidst economic pressures, with implications for job relocation policies and employee rights in large-scale projects.