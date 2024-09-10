Working Out And Not Losing Weight. Here Is Why ?

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: yahoo.com

Several factors might be at play if you're working out regularly but not losing weight. First, please make sure your workouts are intense enough; mix cardio with strength training and push yourself during sessions. However, don’t overdo it—balance intense workouts with rest and low-impact exercises. Sleep is crucial; aim for 7-8 hours per night to avoid impacting your metabolism and appetite. Diet is also key; focus on whole foods and protein while avoiding processed items. Stress can hinder weight loss too, so manage stress through relaxation techniques. Lastly, consider whether medications or medical conditions might be affecting your progress.



