‘Y3 Koom’ song not meant to influence youth into criminal activities – Kweku Flick

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Andy Osei Sarfo, known in showbiz, clarified that his new song 'Y3 Krom' isn't promoting criminal activities.



The Highlife track gained attention on social media amidst a trend of Afrobeats.



On Cape Coast’s Property FM, he emphasized it's about advising youth and society, not endorsing wrongdoing.



Sarfo advocates understanding those in difficult situations rather than judgment.



He explained the song aims to encourage empathy and support for those facing challenges.



Contrary to misconceptions, 'Y3 Krom' serves as a message of guidance, urging listeners to empathize rather than condemn.