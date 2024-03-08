YOLO star Drogba seeks financial aid for health battle

Movies of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actor John Bredu Peasah, affectionately known as Drogba or Bra Charles from the beloved YOLO series, is currently grappling with a daunting health challenge.



According to reports, he has been diagnosed with a Demyelinating disease, a condition that impacts the protective covering of nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord.



Drogba has been undergoing treatment for the past two and a half years but is now reaching out for financial assistance to manage the escalating medical costs associated with his condition.







This plea for support has prompted an outpouring of compassion from various quarters, with fellow actors and celebrities rallying to raise funds and offer prayers for his recovery.



As efforts intensify to gather resources for his treatment, heartfelt wishes for his well-being and a swift recuperation continue to pour in from all corners.



In a testament to his resilience, Drogba had previously survived a harrowing accident that rendered his black car irreparable.



“I just wanna thank God for my life….Oluwa is involved. Sharing this photo because this is a testimony ????????…have me in mind when praying …I can’t die before my time,” he shared, reflecting on the incident.