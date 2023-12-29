Yaa Pono loses dad on Christmas Day

Entertainment of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Renowned Ghanaian Rapper, Solomon Adu Antwi, professionally known as Yaa Pono has lost his dad.



The festive celebrations took an unexpected turn for the ‘Obia Wo Ne Master’ hitmaker and his family on Xmas day as he announced the death of his father, Mr Adu Antwi via an X (Formally twitter) post today, December 28, 2023.



”Really hard 4 uptown losing my Dad on a Christmas Day .Jah guide you on your journey,,,Mr Adu Antwi ..,” he wrote.



It will be recalled that the popular crooner, in an interview on Angel FM in 2022 stated that his father has been instrumental in his rise to fame, without whom he could not have achieved the feat. Yaa Pono averred that his father broke his back to become the responsible man he has been over the years as a parent.



“My father is everything to me, and he has bestowed everything he has on me. He picked me up and drove me to where I am now, for which I am grateful.”



The rap icon thus released the song “Yegya” from the “Sovran” album to express gratitude to his father for all that he has done for him saying “if I were my dad, I wouldn’t have survived”.