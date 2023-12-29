You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 12 29Article 1905419

Entertainment of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Yaa Pono loses dad on Christmas Day

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Yaa Pono Yaa Pono

Renowned Ghanaian Rapper, Solomon Adu Antwi, professionally known as Yaa Pono has lost his dad.

The festive celebrations took an unexpected turn for the ‘Obia Wo Ne Master’ hitmaker and his family on Xmas day as he announced the death of his father, Mr Adu Antwi via an X (Formally twitter) post today, December 28, 2023.

”Really hard 4 uptown losing my Dad on a Christmas Day .Jah guide you on your journey,,,Mr Adu Antwi ..,” he wrote.

It will be recalled that the popular crooner, in an interview on Angel FM in 2022 stated that his father has been instrumental in his rise to fame, without whom he could not have achieved the feat. Yaa Pono averred that his father broke his back to become the responsible man he has been over the years as a parent.

“My father is everything to me, and he has bestowed everything he has on me. He picked me up and drove me to where I am now, for which I am grateful.”

The rap icon thus released the song “Yegya” from the “Sovran” album to express gratitude to his father for all that he has done for him saying “if I were my dad, I wouldn’t have survived”.

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia survives fatal accident

Sportsleading sports icon

The opening night of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was owned by Ivory Coast

2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast down Guinea-Bissau with 2-0 win in opener

Businessleading business icon

The No.1 Osu Oxford street hotel and Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar

I borrowed from the World Bank to finance No.1 Oxford Street Hotel – Cheddar

Africaleading africa news icon

Vladimir Putin, Russian President

Russia to continue humanitarian supplies of grain, fertilizers to Africa - Deputy PM

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The National Democratic Congress

How to unseat the nonperforming NDC MPs in the Volta Region