Yaw Dabo tours FC Barcelona museum, reacts to Messi’s Ballon d’Ors

Movies of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Popular Ghanaian comic actor, Yaw Dabo, recently paid a visit to the FC Barcelona museum in Spain.



In a video shared on his Instagram page, Dabo humorously commented on Messi's Ballon d'Ors displayed at the museum.



Speaking in Twi, his native language, Dabo jokingly remarked to his companions that one of the Ballon d'Or trophies on exhibit originally belonged to Robert Lewandowski but was awarded to Messi instead.



"This particular Ballon d’Or was for Lewandowski but was given to Messi. The other one too belonged to Iniesta," he said



Dabo, known for his unwavering support for Cristiano Ronaldo, sees the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as his icon.



Watch the video below:



