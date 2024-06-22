Yaw Sarpong’s wife drags him to Auntie Naa

Music of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Maame Pinamang, wife of musician Yaw Sarpong, has aired grievances on Oyerepa FM's Ate Naa show, revealing challenges in her marriage.



She expressed concern over being barred from visiting her husband, who is seeking spiritual healing, and alleged an inappropriate relationship between Sarpong and his singing partner, Tiwaa.



Pinamang clarified that her recent public statements were not for financial gain but for security and stability, suggesting Vice President Bawumia's recent donation to Sarpong be used to complete their house.



Bawumia had donated GHC 100,000 during a visit to support Sarpong, who has been unwell.