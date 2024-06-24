You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 24Article 1953389

Source: Mynewsgh

Yaw Sarpong speaks on his wife’s Oyerepa Interview

Yaw Sarpong addressed his ex-wife's recent claims in an Oyerepa FM interview, asserting they've been separated for two decades despite having four children.

He accused her of refusing to legalize their marriage and leaving him and their children in Accra to move to Kumasi.

Sarpong denied being married to Maame Tiwaa, describing her as a caregiver and denying allegations of infidelity.

Recently unwell, Sarpong's ex-wife expressed frustration on Oyerepa FM, seeking to relocate him for medical care rather than church-based healing, but claimed his family is obstructing her efforts.

Sarpong dismissed her accusations as fabricated lies.

