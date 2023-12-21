Year in Review: Greatest showbiz scandals of 2023

The drama generated by some Ghanaian celebrities did not ‘slack’ the slightest, as 2023 has been filled with back-to-back gripping controversies.



From a series of fights witnessed online, to some chilling revelations which shook the country, some celebrities have found themselves in scandalous situations that set the tone for debates all year long.



Let’s take a look at these top four scandals listed below:



Meek Mill and the Jubilee House saga



The popular American rapper was the most talked about around the globe during his visit to Ghana from December 2022 through to January 2023.



The musician, who was in the country for the December AfroNation festival in 2022, went viral after he lost his phone and later recovered it.



But the conversations surrounding his visit intensified in January 2023, after a video which saw him and his colleagues shooting a music video at the Jubilee House, (the seat of Ghana’s presidency), went viral.







He was slammed for desecrating the office of the highest seat of the land, and although he issued an apology, the development stirred massive debates across the country.



McBrown joins OnuaTV after UTV exit



After Nana Ama McBrown’s grand welcome ceremony at the premises of Media General sometime in March, a faction of disappointed personalities lambasted her for abandoning her former media house, United Television (UTV).



Their argument stems from claims that she had been ungrateful after UTV nurtured, groomed and granted her the first opportunity and exposure as the host of one of the biggest TV shows in Ghana (United Showbiz).







Social media has since witnessed striking comparisons between McBrown’s OnuaTV show and UTV’s United Showbiz which is currently hosted by MzGee.



Yvonne Nelson’s memoir and issues arising



Actress Yvonne Nelson was at the center of a heated debate following the publication of her memoir "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" in April.



The book has stirred controversy on social media all year long, as its content disclosed very sensitive and intimate details.



Yvonne Nelson shared shocking revelations, including the fact that the man she had since known as her father, Mr. Oko Nelson, isn’t her biological father, thus, the book’s title ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson.’



Additionally, the 37-year-old actress revealed her purported pregnancy by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and subsequent abortion, among others.





In my book, i narrated how you got me pregnant, How you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How you DROVE me to have an abortion. As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, lets see what life throws at them. #triedyou