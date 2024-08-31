'Yes, Dr. Likee is my biological brother' - Broda Sammy reveals

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy has revealed that actor Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene, is his biological brother.



Despite sharing the same birthday, the two are not twins but have the same father and different mothers.



Broda Sammy shared this surprising news during an interview, adding that while he resembles his mother, Dr Likee takes after their father.



Dr Likee had previously hinted at their family connection but had kept it private until now.



Both are prominent figures in Ghana's entertainment industry, known for their unique talents.