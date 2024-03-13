You can rule a country if you can cope with a woman - Pete Edochie

Movies of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, marked International Women’s Day with a profound statement, asserting that the ability to manage a woman equates to the capability to govern a nation.



In celebration of his 77th birthday on March 8, Edochie lauded the pivotal roles women play within families, emphasizing that their strength lies in their communication.



In a video shared on his official social media platform, Edochie emphasized, "A house is a house, but it transforms into a home when a woman steps into it. The potency of a woman lies in her words."



He added a poignant reflection on masculinity, stating, "If a woman provokes you and you resort to violence, you forfeit your claim to manhood. However, if you can navigate the complexities of a woman, you possess the qualities to lead not just a household but even a country. I want to make that clear."



Offering congratulations to women worldwide, Edochie commended their nurturing spirit, acknowledging their dedication to raising children and maintaining households.



Edochie's illustrious career spanning nearly four decades has seen him grace over 200 films, including notable titles like 'Things Fall Apart' and 'Living with Death'.