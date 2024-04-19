You can't advise a fool - Kofi Kinaata

Music of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Musician Kofi Kinaata emphasizes that advising a fool is futile, dubbing it a waste of time in attempts to influence decisions. Sharing insights on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Kinaata cited a friend's experience to illustrate his point.



"You cannot advise a fool no matter what," Kinaata asserted. He recounted how a father's advice to his friend's daughter fell on deaf ears until she became a parent herself.



Kinaata referenced biblical teachings supporting his perspective, noting passages urging listeners to heed advice and protect valuable possessions.



"In certain circumstances, nothing can be done as some are destined to be fooled," he concluded.