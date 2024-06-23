You can’t list GOATs in Ghana’s music history without Rappers – Obibini

Music of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

David Kwaku Effum Boafo, known as Obibini in Ghana's music scene, asserted that any list of Ghana's greatest musicians must include rappers.



In an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast, he emphasized rap's enduring relevance in Ghanaian music, citing its consistent presence among the top artists.



Obibini praised pioneers like Reggie Rockstone and Obrafour for laying the foundation for rap in Ghana.



He dismissed concerns about rap fading, pointing out its resilience even as Hiplife celebrates its 30th anniversary.



Obibini advocated for better packaging of rap to ensure its continued success in Ghana's music industry.