‘You can’t say hip-hop is dead’ – Skales slams Wizkid

Skales disagreed with Wizkid's assertion that "hip-hop is dead," stating that genres cycle in popularity and nothing lasts forever.

During an interview with Hip TV, he emphasized that everyone has their opinion, but for him, it's about recognizing that everything has its time and season.

He pointed out that today's trend may not be tomorrow's, citing examples like rap, Afrobeats, and Amapiano.

Skales concluded by saying that labeling a genre as dead is just a matter of timing, as excitement shifts elsewhere.

He asserted that nothing is meant to last forever, likening it to the inevitability of death.

