Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Ghpage

He cites Evangelist Diana Asamoah as an example of how changing her style attracted attention.

Broda Sammy claims that many single church women have poor fashion sense, which deters men.



He cites Evangelist Diana Asamoah as an example of how changing her style attracted attention.



He argues that men prefer women who dress attractively, even if it means looking for partners in nightclubs over church.