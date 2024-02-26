You're the foolish one – Arnold Asamoah Baidoo fires back at Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Shatta Wale, prominent figures in entertainment circles, have reignited their ongoing online dispute.



The recent clash ensued when Arnold Asamoah Baidoo commented on the failure of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's team to disclose their unsuccessful attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, despite public anticipation.



Arnold criticized the team's lack of transparency, contending that aligning with Afua would tarnish any reputable brand's image due to her perceived dishonesty.



Shatta Wale swiftly fired back, labeling Arnold as foolish and accusing him of hindering others' success under the guise of criticism.



In response, Arnold rebuked Shatta Wale, asserting that he is the true fool in the exchange.



Arnold also lamented that Shatta Wale and his supporters tend to focus solely on the negatives in his commentary, overlooking any positive aspects.