Movies of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: Tigpost

Media personality Ola Michael suggests that actor Kwaku Manu’s divorce from Naa Okailey Nyarko was due to her desire for a partner with higher social status.



Michael claims Nyarko used Manu as a stepping stone and that their marriage deteriorated after she stayed abroad following a birthday trip.



Kwaku Manu denies being heartbroken and maintains a good relationship with his ex-wife.