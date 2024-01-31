YouTube shuts down TB Joshua's church channel over hate speech violations

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

YouTube has terminated the official channel of Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua's megachurch, Emmanuel TV, citing violations of its hate speech policies.



This move comes in response to an investigation by the BBC and openDemocracy, which uncovered evidence of widespread sexual abuse and torture linked to the late preacher.



Emmanuel TV, a key platform in TB Joshua's global rise, had garnered over half a million followers and amassed hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. This marks the channel's second suspension in three years due to breaches of community guidelines.



During the investigation, openDemocracy identified at least 50 "abusive" videos on Emmanuel TV's YouTube presence, featuring individuals in chains and instances of medical misinformation. The content also included smear campaigns against women who spoke out about TB Joshua's sexual abuse.



This termination follows other setbacks for TB Joshua's church, including the recent removal of Emmanuel TV's satellite channel by MultiChoice, the South African company behind DStv and GOtv satellite services.