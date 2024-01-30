Yul Edochie reveals how God called him into ministry

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, now identifying as a pastor, has conducted his inaugural service as a man of God on his YouTube channel, True Salvation Ministry.



During his service on Sunday, January 29, Yul shared the story of his spiritual journey, emphasizing how he believes God rescued him from a near-death experience. He recounted surviving a severe car accident, attributing his survival to divine intervention.



Convinced of God’s purpose in his life, Yul Edochie decided to answer the divine calling. Initially intending to start a physical congregation, he felt led by God to begin with the resources available to him, thus opting for an online service.



“As far back as 2012, 2013, I’ll meet a couple of men of God, pastors and they will always tell me that you are destined to be a minister of God, you can’t run away from it, you are going to be a minister.



“As time went by I started to hear the voice myself like anywhere I am, most of the time when I’m in an enclosed place, just me, I’ll be hearing that voice telling me you are going to work for God,” he said during his virtual gathering.



The Nigerian actor and producer underscored the importance of love among people and advocated against hatred.



Yul expressed his commitment to honesty, even if it means facing discomfort or challenging his audience, stating, “only God knows why he chose me.”



“It’s time to answer the call of God Almighty. It’s time to do His work fully. To spread the true message of God. Tune in, and be transformed,” his post read.



On January 24, he announced the launch of his church, True Salvation Ministry, via his Instagram page. Accompanying the announcement was a poster featuring the actor-turned-preacher, marking the inauguration of his ministry.