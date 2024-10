Music of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Excitement is building for the 2024 African Legends Night in Accra, featuring legendary South African artist Yvonne Chaka Chaka.



Arriving at Kotoka International Airport, she expressed joy at returning to Ghana for the event on October 5th, joining other notable artists like Okyeame Kwame and George Jahraa.



Tickets are available.