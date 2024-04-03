Yvonne Nelson opens up on strained relationship with Sarkodie post-memoir release

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Yvonne Nelson has brought to light the present status of her relationship with rapper Sarkodie, revealing a notable strain since her book's publication.



In her memoir, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," the acclaimed actress shared insights into a previous relationship with Sarkodie, including details about an abortion.



Addressing her current rapport with the iconic rapper, Nelson acknowledged that the revelations in her book have adversely affected their interaction.



"There was no rift between us. We are not friends, and following the events recounted in the book, we have not maintained close ties. It is acceptable for individuals to experience their emotions, but tht doesn't deter anyone from recounting their experiences," she disclosed.