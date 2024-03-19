You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 03 19Article 1924226

Yvonne Nelson set to premiere 'Tripping' on Good Friday

Yvonne Nelson is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming movie, 'Tripping',slated for release on March 29th.

Collaborating with YN Studios and Balance Studios, Nelson promises an exhilarating blend of adventure, mystery, and self-discovery in her latest film.

'Tripping' boasts a stellar cast, including industry icons like Irene Opare and rising stars such as TikTok sensation Jackline Mensah and comedian Hogan. Also joining the ensemble are "Yolo" star Delove Augustt, Solomon Fixon Owoo, Sena Fafali Ahiable, and Nigerian skit star Zic Saloma.

The film follows the journey of Cole (played by Hogan), a disillusioned heir seeking solace in an expedition with three companions. However, their adventure takes an unexpected turn, leaving them stranded and facing unknown challenges.

Their discovery of a mysterious hotel sets the stage for a dramatic shift in fortunes, unveiling secrets that test the bonds of loyalty and friendship among the travelers.

Directed by Yvonne Nelson herself, 'Tripping' promises to deliver a transformative cinematic experience, blending intrigue, suspense, and emotional depth.

As anticipation mounts for its premiere, 'Tripping' is poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences, showcasing Nelson's remarkable storytelling prowess and contributions to Ghanaian cinema.

