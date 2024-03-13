Yvonne Nelson urges Akufo-Addo to address 'dumsor'

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has criticized the government for the recent intermittent power outages across the country.



In a tweet on Tuesday, Nelson called on President Akufo-Addo’s administration to find a lasting solution to the power outages experienced nationwide.



She stated, “Mr. President, DUM SOR is DUM SOR whether it’s for an hour, 12 hours, 24hrs, or every day. FIX IT!”



This isn't the first time Nelson has spoken out against power outages. Back in 2015, during John Mahama's presidency, she led a demonstration against the government over similar issues, rallying other celebrities like Van Vicker, Prince David Osei, DKB, and more.



