Zack Orji denounces false death rumors

Nollywood icon Zack Orji has spoken out against the proliferation of fake news on social media, denouncing recent rumors of his death as a "lie from the pit of hell."



In a recent statement, Orji addressed the false reports that circulated on social media following an incident where he was hospitalized and underwent surgery in December 2023. He revealed that the unfounded rumors prompted an outpouring of concern from individuals who had not been in contact with him for years.



Expressing disappointment in the irresponsible behavior enabled by social media platforms, Orji highlighted the dangers of spreading misinformation solely for the purpose of gaining online traction.



"I don’t know who originated that lie... It was a lie from the pit of hell," Orji remarked, emphasizing the impact of such misinformation on both himself and those close to him.



He also expressed gratitude to the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for their support during this challenging time.



Orji's remarks underscore the growing concern over the unchecked spread of false information online and highlight the need for greater accountability and responsibility in the use of social media.