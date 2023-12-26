Zapp Mallet under attack

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

It seems veteran music producer cum sound engineer, Zapp Mallet has joined the train of naysayers who think Afua Asantewaa Aduonum cannot achieve such a feat.



Afua Asantewaa declared intentions to break the Guinness World Record for longest singing marathon. The event kicked off on December 24, 2023, and it is expected to end on December 27, 2023.



The said lady since she started has received massive support from Ghanaian personalities such as Shatta Wale, Nana Ama Mcbrown, and Delay among others who have thronged the event for the past few days.



However, as Afua Asantewaa is receiving support and motivation, Zapp Mallet believes that the lady cannot achieve the goal.



The sound engineer took to his Twitter page to pass some comments on the ongoing event.



Known to be an expert in music, Zapp Mallet critiqued the voice of Asantewaa and other issues about the challenge.



He said, "Even professional singers won't attempt a feat like this without a voice coach around to be coaching what to do. No strategy. Just play, I will sing. I feel for Afua paa. Herrhh! Find some heavy to eat. Singing is for the strong. Don't let deceive you. Now you see you can't even hit the key? So so off-key. All bcos you tire. Smh”.



“Where are our "famed" voice coaches? The girl is damn tired and she's losing her voice. Won't somebody show her how to revamp it? With the way she's singing? Smh”.



His comments sparked reactions among some netizens as most of them expressed disappointment in the comments shared by the music producer.



“Though, there are going to be naysayers around everything you do in life but some of us didn’t expect you on this side, Uncle. With your reputation, your silence could have been louder. Yes, we know you’re professional but this doesn’t add up”, a comment by a netizen.



“What support did you offer her to go for this achievement? Aint you also a ‘famed’ sound engineer who could have hopped on board to support her from the onset?”, another netizen said.



