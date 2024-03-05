if Bawumia doesn't win the 2024 elections, burn down my church - Prophet Azuka

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prophet Azuka has boldly proclaimed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections.



Citing divine insight, he asserts that Bawumia's destiny lies in becoming the President of Ghana, based on privileged information he has received.



Expressing unwavering confidence in his prophecy, Prophet Azuka declared that if Dr. Bawumia fails to win the presidential elections, his church premises should be burnt to ashes.



Dr. Bawumia will be contending against former president and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, among other candidates, in the upcoming elections scheduled for December 7, 2024, to determine the successor to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.