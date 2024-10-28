Digitalization Dreams and Data Dilemmas: The Case for Affordable Access in Ghana

Opinions of Monday, 28 October 2024

Columnist: Okokuseku

Ghana is buzzing with ambitious plans to digitalize the country, from digital payments to online purchasing systems, and now even extending to digital food management in schools. This vision, when realized, will be a commendable achievement. However, there’s an overlooked aspect to this promising story: access to affordable and reliable data.



In a country grappling with major infrastructure challenges, this digital shift feels more like a gamble than a strategic, financially sensible move. Once everything is digital, citizens will find it impossible to avoid the high costs imposed by telecom companies. Subscribing to pricey data plans will become an unavoidable reality, despite the extensive and often confusing bundling processes offered by telecom providers.



These bundles—marketed under catchy names like “Just4U” or “Made4U”—promise tailored plans but often leave users unclear about how quickly their data is consumed or how long it will last. All too often, just when you need to make a payment or access essential online services, your data is mysteriously exhausted.



In truth, digitalizing everyday life should be a goal pursued only after establishing affordable, reliable internet access for all. Unfortunately, this is not the case in Ghana today. The situation reminds me of real estate development in areas where building permits are issued despite lacking basic infrastructure like roads, utilities, or sewage systems.



Are these misaligned priorities, or is it a case of vested interests? I’ll leave that question open for readers to decide.



As Ghana aspires to build a digital economy, access to data remains a privilege of developed economies, not of one like ours, which still faces considerable economic struggles. Imagine if telecom companies were required to allocate part of their bandwidth at no cost for essential services, such as e-learning, school management, healthcare, and government services. This initiative would minimally impact their profits, yet significantly benefit the community, especially given the considerable annual profits these companies report.



Don't be misled when telecoms announce their plans to “improve the network” in the coming year. This investment is driven by profit motives, not community welfare; it’s aimed at expanding revenues and shareholder returns.



In closing, here’s my two cents: if we’re truly committed to a digital Ghana, we need to prioritize affordable access to the digital infrastructure that will make it possible for all.