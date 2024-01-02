From licensure to WASSCE: Mahama, a walking contradiction in education policy

Opinions of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Columnist: Prince A. A. Sadat

As Ghana approaches the 2024 elections, it is essential to critically examine the statements and positions of political figures, especially on critical issues such as education. One prominent figure who has been vocal on education matters is former President John Dramani Mahama. However, a closer look reveals inconsistencies in his stance, particularly regarding the Teacher's Licensure Examination and the West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.



Former President Mahama's recent vow to discontinue the teacher's licensure examination if elected in 2024 raises questions about the consistency of his stance on education. Not long ago, he criticized the government for the high number of failures in the licensure exams, emphasizing the need for more rigorous assessment to ensure that only qualified teachers enter the classrooms.



However, his latest pronouncement on the WASSCE results indicates a shift in position, suggesting a sudden change of heart regarding the necessity of the licensure examination. This flip-flopping raises concerns about the former president's commitment to a coherent and well-thought-out education policy.



Equally perplexing is Mahama's recent critique of the authenticity of the WASSCE results. While it is within his rights to scrutinize and question educational outcomes, his assertions about widespread malpractice and undermining the hard work of students and educators lack a solid foundation.



This critique is particularly puzzling in light of Mahama's past criticisms of the educational sector during his tenure. The former president has, on several occasions, faulted the government for challenges in the education system, including a decline in WASSCE performance. However, the recent commendable improvement in WASSCE results contradicts Mahama's narrative, highlighting a discrepancy in his assessments.



As Ghanaians prepare to make crucial decisions in the 2024 elections, it is imperative to scrutinize the consistency and reliability of political leaders' positions. Inconsistencies in statements and policy positions, especially on critical issues like education, raise questions about a leader's credibility and the coherence of their proposed plans.



Former President Mahama's vacillating stance on education-related matters calls into question the reliability of his promises and proposals. Voters must carefully consider whether such inconsistencies indicate a lack of a well-thought-out plan or a strategic attempt to appeal to different voter sentiments.



In the realm of education, where stability and consistency are crucial, the inconsistencies in former President Mahama's statements regarding the licensure examination and WASSCE results are cause for concern. As the 2024 elections approach, Ghanaians must critically evaluate the reliability of political figures, ensuring that their chosen leaders are committed to coherent and effective policies rather than mere political posturing.



Is it glaring now that the only consistent thing about the inconsistent and incompetent John Mahama is that he lacks ideas and has nothing new to offer Ghanaians? So, I will advise him to stop wasting everyone’s time.