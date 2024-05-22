Great initiative, poor execution: The communication failure of 'Trees for Trash'

Opinions of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Columnist: Kweku Opoku

While driving on Obasanjo Road near the 37 junction, I spotted a billboard that spurred me to express my concerns.



The initiative it promotes—exchanging collected plastic trash for trees—is commendable. With our environment drowning in plastic waste, such a project is fantastic in concept. However, there’s a significant issue: the poor use of the English language on the billboard's captions.



It's disheartening to see such a worthwhile project marred by subpar communication. Initially, I thought this might be the result of a careless designer. However, a visit to their website, Trees for Trash (https://treesfortrash.com/), revealed the same errors.







This isn't an isolated mistake but a consistent problem. The 'Trees for Trash' initiative, sponsored by the More Foundation Group in Delaware, USA, should be mindful of how they represent their project through media. (https://www.morefoundationgroup.org/)



It's not that they lack understanding of the language; it appears they simply don't prioritize accurate and effective communication. As a side note, Delaware is known for being a fiscal haven, raising questions about the motivations behind some initiatives. However, that's a topic for another time.



The primary takeaway is that while improving our country's landscape is crucial, we must also respect the high educational standards in Ghana and strive to display messages that reflect this pride.