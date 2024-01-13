Has the running mate of the NPP been anointed?

Opinions of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Abakade, sosket, laa ilaaha illallah! Kikikikikikiki, me nam na mititi mititi, me nam na mititi mititi. Eiiiii, Nsem wo world. Agyeeiii, today be today. News dey oo, news dey paa. Hehehehehe, I can see that some people are having itching ears, but don't worry, I will give you breaking news.



As much as I love music, the lyrics of some songs make me shirty. A typical example is the song, "Hey, Alhaji; " there is nothing meaningful in the lyrics of the song except "hey, Alhaji, Alhaji, Alhaji." Another song which has irritating lyrics is "Hi,hi, hihi, kaikai. I had a very nasty experience with these songs and I will tell you.



The NPP’s constitution requires that the selection of a running mate should be done at least 12 months before a major election if the President is not the candidate.



However, the party’s National Council, which has the power to make exceptions to the party’s rules decided to waive this requirement by extending the period.



So, it happened that Yaanom were meeting in a certain house to find a solution to this seemly difficult quagmire of choosing a running mate. I was passing by the house and decided to eavesdrop. They were speaking in low tones and so I found it difficult to hear. But I heard something like, "Let's anoint Engineer Kwabena Agyakoo. . ."



I was then wearing a smock, popularly known as fugu. After listening to all their plans, I started whistling, "Hi, hi, hihi, JDM is coming like kakai."



They noticed my presence and got infuriated. One of them shouted, "Hey, Alhaji, Alhaji, Alhaji," and with this, I was chased out with machetes, spears, axes, catapults, bows and arrows. I escaped by a hair's breadth.