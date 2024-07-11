How Political Uncertainty Affects SME Cash Flow in December 2024 Elections

Opinions of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Columnist: Dr. Andrews Ayiku

Introduction



Political uncertainty has a substantial impact on nations' economic landscapes, particularly the stability and operations of small and medium-sized firms (SMEs). As Ghana prepares for its December 2024 elections, SMEs face increased political turbulence. SMEs are the backbone of Ghana's economy, providing significant employment and economic growth. However, their size and financial limits frequently make them more sensitive to external shocks, particularly those caused by political events. Political uncertainty, which is characterized by shifting policies, regulatory changes, and market volatility during election seasons, presents unique challenges for SMEs seeking to retain financial stability and operational continuity. This article examines the numerous ways in which political instability can impair the cash flow of SMEs in Ghana, offering practical insights and examples illustrate these challenges.



Investment Delays and Uncertainties

During election seasons, potential investors frequently take a wait-and-see attitude, deferring investment choices until after the elections to evaluate the political landscape and potential legislative changes. This hesitancy can have a substantial impact on SMEs that rely on external finance or collaborations to thrive. Political campaigns and anticipated election outcomes can cause market volatility, impacting investor mood and leading to a risk-averse attitude. For example, a technological business in Accra may have its funding rounds postponed due to investor prudence in the face of political instability.



Fluctuating Consumer Confidence

Political instability can impair consumer confidence, resulting in lower spending and changing consumption patterns. SMEs must prepare for probable revenue decreases by implementing tactics such as cost-cutting measures, diversifying income streams, and increasing customer engagement to reduce the impact of fluctuating consumer behavior during this important moment. SMEs in the retail, hospitality, and consumer goods industries may experience lower sales volumes as customers priorities savings over discretionary spending. A shop in Kumasi, for example, may experience decreased foot traffic and sales in the run-up to the elections as buyers limit their spending due to political uncertainties.



Regulatory Changes and Compliance Costs

Elections frequently signal prospective regulatory shifts as new governments or policies come into effect. SMEs must negotiate these developments, which may necessitate modifications to business procedures or increased compliance expenditures. For example, a manufacturing SME in Tema may need to invest in equipment upgrades to fulfil new environmental standards required by incoming regulatory frameworks following the election.



Currency Volatility and Exchange Rate Fluctuations

Political uncertainty can cause currency market volatility, affecting SMEs that engage in international trade or rely on imported goods and commodities. Currency volatility can cause SMEs to have uncertain financial flows. Increased import prices might limit profitability, making it difficult to manage day-to-day expenses and make future investments. Fluctuations in the Ghanaian cedi can increase import costs, reducing profit margins for SMEs. An agricultural exporter in Tamale, for example, may face higher import costs for machinery or fertilizers when the cedi depreciates amid political uncertainty.





Delayed Government Payments and Contracts

SMEs that provide goods or services to government agencies may face delays in payments or contract renewals during election seasons. Political upheavals can disrupt bureaucratic processes, resulting in administrative delays that impact cash flow estimates for SMEs that rely on public sector contracts. A construction firm in Ho, for example, may face payment delays for infrastructure projects that require government budget clearances after the election.



Increased Operational Risks and Insurance Costs

Increased political tensions or civil disturbance before or after elections might expose SMEs to additional operational risks, demanding higher insurance rates or risk mitigation techniques. SMEs in volatile locations, such as Ashanti or the Northern regions, may face increased security concerns or property damage hazards, necessitating proactive actions to protect operations and limit financial losses.



Conclusion

Handling political uncertainty is a significant concern for Ghana's SMEs as the country prepares for the December 2024 elections. The impact on cash flow caused by investment delays, shifting consumer confidence, regulatory changes, currency volatility, delayed government payments, and heightened operational risks highlights the importance of proactive planning and resilience-building methods. Understanding these dynamics and implementing adaptive business strategies would help SMEs better weather the financial turbulence associated with election seasons, ensuring long-term growth and stability in Ghana's changing economic landscape.





Dr Andrews Ayiku

Lecturer/SME Industry Coach

Coordinator (MBA Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation)

University of Professional Studies Accra

[email protected]

IG: andy_ayiku

@AndrewsAyiku

F: Andyayiku