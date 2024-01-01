I am not New Year 2024, but ‘Election Year 2024’

Opinions of Monday, 1 January 2024

Columnist: Dr. John-Baptist Naah

Yes, 2023 is done and we are in 2024. Now that we are being ushered into the New Year 2024, I prefer to call it global ‘Election Year 2024’! Here is why.



Globally, at least 64 countries including the UK, USA, Russia, Ukraine, Ghana, etc. with about 4 billion Voters, representing about 49% of the world population will conduct national elections to elect their Presidents and other national leaders in the year 2024. Therefore, the advent of 2024 will be characterised by crucial national elections in several countries that will have dire consequences amid the prevailing volatile geopolitics we are witnessing now.



As a concerned citizen but not a spectator, I have been interactive with the reading public here with my written Opinions on everyday issues in Ghana from the onset of last year, 2023 till this new moment.



I strongly believe that, on the day that the good people with good conscience stop to speak, the bad will prevail. No doubt, 2023 has been challenging and experiential at the same time as any other year.



The outgoing Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led NPP government for the past 7 years has been excruciatingly disappointing, to say the least, and the ordinary Ghanaians will speak loudly with their thumbs by the end of 2024.



To zoom in on Ghana, my ‘Election Year 2024’ wish to all Readers cannot be complete without touching on a few domestic electoral issues before, during, and after December General elections in Ghana.



This Election Year 2024 will also witness the naming of running mates to complete the Presidential tickets for the NDC and NPP Parties before the crucial Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7, 2024.



The Jean Mensah-led EC must sit up in this Election Year 2024, as Ghanaians will not countenance any avoidable electoral errors in the upcoming General elections to twist the will of the people who want change of government.



The District and Unit Committee elections held on 19th December 2023 came to pass without teething problems that need to be urgently and satisfactorily fixed before, during, and after the upcoming General elections.



The reputational damage caused by the actions and inactions of this Jean Mensah-led EC should not be further put to question since that has the potential of endangering our fledgling democracy. Let me leave this EC matter now for another day.



As we go into this New Election Year in 2024, may we break our ceilings and live the better versions of ourselves. I wish all readers a HAPPY ELECTION YEAR 2024!!!