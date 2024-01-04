Mahama's UGMC is an example of visionary leadership

Opinions of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

High-quality healthcare is very critical for the prevention of diseases and the improvement of quality of life and well-being of citizens of a nation through diagnosis, treatment of diseases, etc.



Healthcare is also an important determinant in promoting the general physical and mental health and well-being of people, and an efficient healthcare system can contribute to a significant part of a country's economy and development.



It is based on these facts that the Late H.E. Prof Mills and H.E. John Dramani Mahama conceived the idea of building the University of Ghana Medical Centre which is the most advanced medical centre In West Africa.



The facility is designed to provide an array of advanced medical services in medicine, teaching, and research; and has teaching and research facilities including a simulation centre for training medical staff.



The 650-bed referral facility which was built at the cost of USD271 million was commissioned by President Mahama before he exited office on January 7, 2017.



It is fascinating to mention that the hospital offers modern laboratory services which now makes it unnecessary for samples to be sent to South Africa, India, etc. for diagnosis.



It is also worthy of note that the University of Ghana Medical Centre was one of the centres selected to manage Covid-19 cases where many lives were saved including that of several prominent politicians and appointees of the current government.



President Mahama must have had a premonition of an outbreak of a pandemic of the magnitude of Covid-19; I will not be surprised at all because visionary leaders have a clear picture of what the future could look like and set out action plans to realise that vision.



They are like Pharisees, they see far, and that is one of the qualities of H E. John Dramani Mahama.