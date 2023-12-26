Mahama’s Western Industrialisation Enclave – A panacea to youth unemployment

Opinions of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Columnist: Mustapha Jimah

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), His Excellency John

Dramani Mahama, has promised to establish a Western Industrial Enclave in the central and western parts of the country.



He is reported to have made this promise when he met with the chiefs and people of Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.



The Building Ghana Tour being embarked on by the flagbearer is an opportunity for him to listen to the people and also factor in their demands into the party’s 2024 manifesto.



The tour also serves as an avenue for the flagbearer to unpack his vision for the country if elected in 2024.



The 24-hour Economy proposal is a policy that has been well received by the private sector, industry players, and Ghanaians in general. The program is seen as a game changer by Ghanaians and industry players.



This is a policy that is specific because it is targeted at industries and businesses that can operate in a 24-hour economy. The impact of such a policy can also be measured with the right structures in place. It is achievable because the objectives of the policy are very clear. In our current economic situation, a policy of this nature is very relevant for industry growth and wealth creation.



John Dramani Mahama, promised enhanced security, tax holidays, and a reduction in electricity tariffs for companies that might be interested in the 24-hour economy program.



The current unemployment situation in the country can only be resolved when our leaders think outside the box and figure out innovative policies to create jobs for the youth. The promise by the flagbearer to build cocoa processing factories in cocoa growing areas and his plans to industrialize the western part of the country are master strokes.



The establishment of these processing factories and the industrialization drive would result in value addition to the produce by farmers and also help to reduce our importation bill on products that can be produced in Ghana. The reduction in the importation bill would help make the Cedi stronger against other currencies.



The creation of an industrial enclave in the central and western parts of Ghana would open up those parts of the region for commerce. It will also lead to more job opportunities and infrastructural development in those parts of the country.



The Central and Western regions benefited immensely during the first term of John Dramani Mahama. Komenda sugar factory, a fish processing plant at Elmina, and the Kotokoraba market are some of his achievements in the central region.



In the Western region, John Dramani Mahama constructed the Tarkwa-Bogoso-Anyafuri roads, the expansion of the Takoradi ports, the establishment of the Ghana Gas Company, the procurement of power barges to end erratic power supply, and the construction of the Kojokrom railway lines. All these projects were aimed at placing the country on an industrialization path.



John Dramani Mahama has a proven track record; he is a nation-builder, a leader with foresight, a visionary, and an accomplished leader. His election in December 2024 will propel this country to greater heights. Our economic challenges, coupled with mass graduate unemployment, would be solved through his 24-hour economy and the western industrialization agenda.



John Dramani Mahama’s second coming is a blessing to Ghana. He is the best person to lead Ghana to the Promised Land. A vote for JDM is a vote for progress and Development.