Rejoinder: Re: Offinso Chieftaincy Saga: Dr KK Sarpong's family challenges legitimacy of new Offinsohene

Opinions of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Columnist: Kofi Koduah Sarpong

The attention of the Ashirem Royal family has been drawn to a publication that suggests that Dr. KK Sarpong is not a Royal family Member.



The publication rebukes itself after stating that, Dr. KK Sarpong's family challenges legitimacy of the new Offinsohene.



The Ahyirem family is indeed challenging the legitimacy of Nana Amoako Atta because he is not a member of the royal family.



The matter before the committee established by the Regional House of Chiefs is to again ascertain whether the new chief was validly nominated.



The family on countless occasions corrected the impression that Dr KK Sarpong is not from the royal family.



The Otumfour's earlier committee on issues of his royal status established that indeed Dr. Kk Sarpong was a Royal family Member of Ashirem. It is very wrong at this level for anybody to suggest and repeat such a heinous impression.



We wish to state categorically without equivocation that Dr KK Sarpong is a Royal member by birth and we are solidly behind the Offinsohemaa Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko for her Choice.



Long live Ashirem Royal family, Long live Offinsoman, Long live Asanteman, Long live Mother Ghana.