The Bloody Adventures of Ghana’s 4G Pioneers

Opinions of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Columnist: Bright Simons

If you are a certain age and live in Accra, Tema, Kasoa, Takoradi, and their environs, there was probably a time when you thought Surfline was like, man, going to bankrupt MTN & Vodafone for real!



Nowadays, I hear folks on social media cursing and cussing, and shaking their fists at their Surfline modems gathering dust on corner stools. Some bought into the euphoria at its peak. And now the bloody devices won’t connect,



How we got here is both thrilling and tragic.



1. The spunky startup was founded in 2011 by one of Ghana’s most formidable fuel and real estate magnates. The company’s impetus was a new policy by the government to limit 4G broadband internet provision to local, Ghanaian-owned, companies. The big telco incumbents, all foreign-owned, were to be denied.



2. In 2013, Surfline and Blu were given shiny new 4G licenses, at $6m a pop. The next year, Surfline launched in Accra with support from Alcatel, IBM, Oracle, etc. It was a big deal. The only 4G network in West & Central Africa, that was the story.



3. In the ensuing years, other licensed local 4G players went live: Blu, Telesol, Broadband Home, and Busy Internet. Goldkey, one of the early licensees, however did not. Its owners chose to wait and see.